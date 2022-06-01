CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley High School has named Brodie Lanoue as valedictorian and Lillian Boudreau as salutatorian for the Class of 2022. Commencement exercises will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, on the school's football field.
Lanoue is the son of Rodd and Jennifer Lanoue of Adams. At Hoosac Valley, Lanoue has been a member of the National Honor Society, Athletic Leadership, Link Crew, Leo Club, Student Council, and Ski Club, and served as class treasurer.
An AP Scholar with honors, Lanoue achieved high honors in grades 9 to 12 and is the recipient of the Superintendent Award. He participated in basketball, track and field and soccer and was a second team selection for All-Western Mass. Soccer.
He will attend Clarkson University where he will major in environmental science.
Boudreau is the daughter of Raymond Boudreau of Pittsfield and Crystal Phillips of Adams. She served as class president, teaching assistant, MIAA ambassador, and president of the Leo Club, National Honor Society and Student Council. She has been a member of the Link Crew, Yearbook Committee, Western Massachusetts Association of Student Councils, Anti-Tobacco Club, and Athletic Leadership Council.
Active in sports, Boudreau played varsity soccer, varsity basketball and varsity track and served as captain of all three teams. She earned a Division 6 State Championship title in track, was a state finalist in basketball, and named to All-Berkshire and All-Western Mass. in track.
She led several food, clothing, toy, and animal supply drives, and worked seasonal hours at Jiminy Peak in Hancock during the winter.
Boudreau will attend Gettysburg College where she will continue her track career and pursue a degree in political science.