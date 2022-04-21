CHESHIRE — Tia Kareh of Adams, a junior at Hoosac Valley High School, received the 2022 statewide Youth Leadership Award during the recent Kick Butts Day — Youth Day of Action, a virtual event hosted by The 84, a statewide movement of youth fighting against the tobacco and vaping industries in Massachusetts.
The award is given to one young person each year who goes above and beyond in promoting the work of The 84 Movement and embodying what it means to be a leader.
Kareh was recognized for her passion in starting conversations on racial justice and as a leader in her school's chapter of The 84 Movement, educating her peers on the effects of tobacco use. Following the award announcement, Kareh received congratulations from state Sen. Adam Hinds.
Students from Hoosac Valley's chapter of The 84 Movement attended the virtual event on March 31. During the event, the students met virtually with state Rep. John Barrett and shared concerns about low public education funding and issues related to youth mental health and substance use.
For more information on Massachusetts tobacco and vaping prevention and quitting resources, visit The84.org, mass.gov/vaping and mass.gov/quitting, or contact Joyce Brewer, Berkshire Tobacco-Free Community Partnership, at 413-842-5160 or JBrewer@berkshireahec.org.