Hoosac Valley High School has announced this year's Class of 2021 John and Abigail Adams four-year scholarship recipients.
This scholarship is based on the student's high academic achievement on the MCAS exams and is awarded upon acceptance to a Massachusetts state college or university. The exact amount of this scholarship will depend on the institution in which each student enrolls.
The Class of 2021 recipients are Nicholas Alibozek, Rylie Bishop, Annabelle Canales, Esther Chilson, Corben Craig, Emily Godfrey, Jessica Isbell, Sydni Jamros, Kassandra Jarvis, Sharaya Keele, Erica Langnickel, Madison Puppolo, and Kristen Wilczak.