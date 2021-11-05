Hoosac Valley High School has announced this year’s Class of 2022 John & Abigail Adams four-year scholarship recipients.
The recipients include Olivia Abbott, Lillian Boudreau, Aaron Bush, Karyssa Charon, Christopher Fortier, Shaun Kastner, Chelsea Krutiak, Brodie Lanoue, Jennifer Prokopowicz, and Matthew Tassone.
This scholarship is based on the student’s high academic achievement on the MCAS exams and is awarded upon acceptance to a Massachusetts state college or university, including all 15 community colleges. The exact amount of this scholarship will depend on the institution in which each student enrolls.