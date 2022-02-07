Hoosac Valley High School invites seventh and eighth grade students and their families to information sessions about the school's College and Career Pathways program at 11:30 a.m. and/or 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the HVHS auditorium.

Pathways offered at Hoosac Valley include Human Services, Communication and Arts, and Science Exploration. The programs help students strengthen their focus and set goals for future plans. 

Those attending the morning session are asked to RSVP by emailing cbyrd@hoosacvalley.org.

