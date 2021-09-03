Cheshire United Methodist Church will be serving a chicken tetrazzini dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in the fellowship hall, 197 Church St. Takeout is also available.
The menu also includes green beans, biscuit, beverage, and strawberry poke cake. The cost is $12, $5 for children. A portion of the proceeds benefits the church's missions.
Reservations are required by Friday, Sept. 10, by calling Jeanne at 413-663-3630. Leave a message with your name, phone number and the number adult and/or children's dinners and specify dine in or takeout.