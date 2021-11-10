Cheshire United Methodist Church's annual Harvest Bazaar with crafts, a bake sale and silent auction will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in the fellowship hall, 197 Church St.
The bazaar will feature knitted and crocheted scarves and hats, handmade holiday ornaments, lighted garlands, wreaths, lighted potpourri jars and vases, handmade quilts, books, cookbooks, videos, and a variety of pies, breads and other baked goods.
Silent auction items include an assortment of gift cards and items from local merchants, holiday items, decorative home items, theme baskets, and more. Bidding will end at 1 p.m.
The church donates a percentage of its proceeds from all of its fundraisers to a local charity and, sometimes, to a national disaster.
All are welcome. Information: Jeanne Moulthrop, chairwoman, at 413-663-3630.