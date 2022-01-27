Annual town election nomination papers will be available by appointment at the town clerk’s office beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1. Call 413-743-1690, ext. 22, to schedule an appointment.
Offices on the election ballot include the following: Moderator, one three-year term; Selectmen, two three-year terms; Board of Assessors, one three-year term and one two-year term; Board of Health, one three-year term; Cemetery Commissioner, one three-year term; Water Commissioner, one three-year term; Planning Board, one five-year term, one four-year term and one one-year term; Constables, three three-year terms.
Also, Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee, one member from Cheshire for a three-year term and two members from Adams for three-year terms; and Northern Berkshire Vocational School District School Committee, one member from Cheshire for a three-year term.
The deadline to obtain nomination papers is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Nomination papers must be filed by 5 p.m. Monday, March 14. The deadline to withdraw nomination papers is 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. Withdrawal must be in writing.
The deadline to register to vote in annual town election is 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.