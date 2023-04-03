<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Cheshire: Police Association sponsoring egg hunt

The children's Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Cheshire Police Association will begin promptly at noon Sunday, April 9, behind the former Cheshire Elementary School.

The hunt will be conducted by age group as follows: toddlers to age 4; ages 5 to 7; and ages 8 to 10.

The Police Association has filled over 5,000 eggs with jelly beans and prize certificates. Prizes include cash, filled Easter baskets, stuffed animals, and gift certificates.

Each child should bring a basket or bag to collect the eggs.

