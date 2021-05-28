Cheshire United Methodist Church will be holding a takeout dinner with curbside pickup between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the church, 197 Church St.

The menu includes shepherd’s pie with green beans, biscuit and strawberry poke cake. 

Cost is $12, $5 for children. A portion of the proceeds will go to one of church's many missions.

Reservations are required by calling Jeanne at 413-663-3630 by 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Leave a name, phone number, and specify the number of adult and/or child dinners. All are welcome.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.