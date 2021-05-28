Cheshire United Methodist Church will be holding a takeout dinner with curbside pickup between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the church, 197 Church St.
The menu includes shepherd’s pie with green beans, biscuit and strawberry poke cake.
Cost is $12, $5 for children. A portion of the proceeds will go to one of church's many missions.
Reservations are required by calling Jeanne at 413-663-3630 by 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Leave a name, phone number, and specify the number of adult and/or child dinners. All are welcome.