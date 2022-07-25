The Cheshire Cultural Center will present Cheshire Summer Stage, free musical performances from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays, July 31, Aug. 21 and 28, at the Farnams Road Causeway off Route 8. The open air stage looks out on Cheshire Lake. Bring chairs and blankets.
Cosmos, a Berkshire-based band playing 70s pop and rock classics, will perform July 31 and Aug. 28. The band consists of lead vocalist/guitarist Bruce Knowlton, pianist Laurie Specland and percussionist P.J. Davis.
On Aug. 21, the City Singers from New York City will perform a variety of bluegrass, traditional and contemporary folk songs in harmony.
For more information, email info@cheshireculturalcenter.org or visit the Cheshire Cultural Center's Facebook page.