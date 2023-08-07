Cheshire: Summer Stage concerts return

The Cheshire Cultural Center announces the return of Cheshire Summer Stage, free musical performances at the Farnams Road Causeway off Route 8 overlooking Cheshire Lake.
Berkshire-based band Cosmos will perform '70s pop and rock classics from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Bruce Knowlton, pianist Laurie Specland and percussionist P.J. Davis.
All ages are welcome. Bring chairs and blankets. For more information, email info@cheshireculturalcenter.org.