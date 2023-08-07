<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Flipp Controller Tag CRM 954466 JL 4/25/23 Skip to main content
Cheshire: Summer Stage concerts return

The Cheshire Cultural Center announces the return of Cheshire Summer Stage, free musical performances at the Farnams Road Causeway off Route 8 overlooking Cheshire Lake.

Berkshire-based band Cosmos will perform '70s pop and rock classics from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Bruce Knowlton,  pianist Laurie Specland and percussionist P.J. Davis.

All ages are welcome. Bring chairs and blankets. For more information, email info@cheshireculturalcenter.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

