Cheshire: Competition for best macaroni and cheese

The Cheshire United Methodist Church is hosting its inaugural macaroni and cheese competition from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the church, 197 Church St.
Those wishing to enter the contest should call the church at 413-743-0133 and leave a message or email levesque.christa@gmail.com to receive contest information.
The public is invited to vote for their favorite. Tickets cost $1 for each sample; drinks and dessert are available for an additional charge.
Twenty percent of proceeds raised will benefit the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department.