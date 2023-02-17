<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheshire: Competition for best macaroni and cheese

The Cheshire United Methodist Church is hosting its inaugural macaroni and cheese competition from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the church, 197 Church St.

Those wishing to enter the contest should call the church at 413-743-0133 and leave a message or email levesque.christa@gmail.com to receive contest information.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite. Tickets cost $1 for each sample; drinks and dessert are available for an additional charge. 

Twenty percent of proceeds raised will benefit the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all