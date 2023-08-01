Cheshire: Methodists plan tag, bake sale

Cheshire United Methodist Church is conducting a tag and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the church, 197 Church St.
The event also includes kids' activities, a bounce house, fried dough, and make-your-own sundaes.
Cheshire United Methodist Church is conducting a tag and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the church, 197 Church St.
The event also includes kids' activities, a bounce house, fried dough, and make-your-own sundaes.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.