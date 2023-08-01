<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cheshire: Methodists plan tag, bake sale

Cheshire United Methodist Church is conducting a tag and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the church, 197 Church St.

The event also includes kids' activities, a bounce house, fried dough, and make-your-own sundaes.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all