The annual group hike of the historic Keystone Arch Bridges Trail will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Dave Pierce of the Friends of the Keystone Arches will narrate the history of the Arch’s creation, the first cluster of stone arch railroad bridges built in America, located on the West Branch of the Westfield River.
The Chester Railway Station Museum located at 10 Prospect St. will be open after the hike.
Parking will be available at Chester Elementary School, 325 Middlefield Road, one mile from the trailhead.
For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/3hecy7k9.