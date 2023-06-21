Chester: Chester High alumni reunion

Chester High School alumni will be coming home for the 120th annual reunion and meeting on Saturday, June 24.
The meeting draws a large group associated with the former Chester High School, including Chester residents who graduated from Gateway Regional High School after Chester High School closed in the late 1960s.
This year’s festivities begin with a social hour at 1 p.m. at the Chester Railroad Depot and will continue informally throughout the entire weekend as “Blue Devils” and “Quarriers” wander around town visiting old friends and relatives.
The Association’s annual business meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday and officers and board members will meet at noon.
The Chester Historical Society will be open just prior to the reunion and former scholars are encouraged to stop by.
The reunion is open to anyone with a connection to Chester, not just Chester High or Gateway Regional graduates.
The Association maintains a blog at chesterhigh.wordpress.com and a Facebook page at facebook.com/ChesterMassachusettsSchools where alumni can gather information and post comments.