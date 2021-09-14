The Hilltown Family Center and Chester Elementary School invite families to a StoryWalk of "The Hike" by Alison Farrell at the school, 325 Middlefield School.
StoryWalk features pages from a children’s story installed along a walking route. The featured story will be changed twice a month throughout the fall.
Chester students will enjoy the StoryWalk as part of their school program. Others are invited during daylight, non-school hours and on weekends. Participants are to adhere to all posted Gateway Regional School District and Hilltown Family Center COVID-19 protocols.
Information: Susan LeBarron, Hilltown Family Center coordinator, at 413-667-2203, ext. 311, or slebarron@hchcweb.org.