A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 18 and older will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Chesterfield General Store, 432 Main Road. No appointment is necessary. Masks will be provided on site if needed.
The clinic is a partnership between Hilltown Community Health Centers, Northampton and Chesterfield Boards of Health, Chesterfield General Store, and the Hilltown Community Development Corporation.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines will be offered. Those choosing the Moderna vaccine will be scheduled for their second dose at one of the health centers.
All recipients will receive a $25 gift card to the Chesterfield General Store. Information: Hilltown Community Health Centers at 413-667-3009, ext. 261.