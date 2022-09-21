In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Ayelada Frozen Yogurt is joining efforts with a local group, Together With Tony, to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.
From noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Ayelada's 505 East St. location will be offering its lemon flavored frozen yogurt and lemon crunch topping, as well as a raffle basket full of lemon goodies and more.
A percentage of all proceeds, and money from the raffle will be donated to ALSF in memory of Tony Maschino, a 3-year-old Pittsfield boy who died from an inoperable brain tumor in December 2016. ALSF funds research and offers support for families impacted by a childhood cancer diagnosis.