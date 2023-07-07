Lenox: Children's author Grabenstein to speak

The Lenox Library and Stockbridge Library will collaborate to host New York Times bestselling author Chris Grabenstein at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, in the Lenox Town Hall auditorium, 6 Walker St. No registration is required.
Grabenstein will give a fun talk about how he became a writer and where he gets his ideas. He will share a sneak peak of his new "Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library" graphic novel coming out in November.
In addition, Grabenstein will be joined by his wife, J.J. Grabenstein, with whom he co-authored the acclaimed book "Shine!"
There will be time for questions and answers, photographs and for signing books. A variety of Grabenstein books will be available for purchase and attendees may enter a raffle to win a free book. Free ice cream also will be provided after the event.
For more information, call the Lenox Library at 413-637-0197.