Great Barrington: IEP 101 workshop offered for parents

CHP Family Services will host "IEP: 101," a free online workshop and orientation program for parents of public school children who are entitled to individualized education programming, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, via Zoom.
The meeting will be hosted by Rania Markham, licensed clinical social worker, and Melanie Wickwire of CHP Family Services, both parents of children with autism. Educational Advocate Karen Mowery will also participate.
Children with learning disabilities are entitled to the Individualized Education Program, which is developed in collaboration with parents/caregivers and school education specialists. IEPs are intended to ensure that all students receive the best possible education and support services, regardless of ability.
Workshop registration is required at tinyurl.com/58k9hnxf.
Information: 413-528-0457 or email rmarkham@chpberkshires.org.