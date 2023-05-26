Great Barrington: CHP Family Services plans resource fair

CHP Family Services at 444 Stockbridge Road will host a “Spring Fling” resource fair for families with children in South County from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
The free event showcases family-focused activities, organizations and programs in the area and includes a demonstration by the Wingmasters Birds of Prey organization.
The first 25 families to arrive receive a free gift bag and all children who attend will receive a free book.
Organizations will provide information on summer camp programs, support resources for families of children with special needs, the state’s foster care program, and more.
Information: 413-528-0457.