<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: CHP Family Services plans resource fair

CHP Family Services at 444 Stockbridge Road will host a “Spring Fling” resource fair for families with children in South County from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3. 

The free event showcases family-focused activities, organizations and programs in the area and includes a demonstration by the Wingmasters Birds of Prey organization.

The first 25 families to arrive receive a free gift bag and all children who attend will receive a free book.

Organizations will provide information on summer camp programs, support resources for families of children with special needs, the state’s foster care program, and more.

Information: 413-528-0457.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all