Great Barrington: Virtual talk on raising a child with autism

CHP Family Services will welcome author, activist and parent Kate Swenson for a virtual event, "The Secret World of Autism," at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, via Zoom.

Swenson, author of the 2022 book "Forever Boy: A Mother's Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy," will reflect on her family's journey through her son’s autism diagnosis, early intervention, transition to school services, and the emotional toll these processes can take on a family. 

This event is part of an ongoing effort from CHP social work intern Rania Markham to expand offerings to families and caregivers of those with special needs.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required via chpberkshires.org/swenson.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

