Great Barrington: IEP 101 workshop offered for parents

CHP Family Services hosts IEP 101, an online workshop and orientation program for parents of public school children who are entitled to special needs education services, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, via Zoom.
This is the third such online event hosted by CHP Family Services, which has new resources for families of children with special needs.
The meeting is hosted by Rania Markham and Melanie Wickwire of CHP Family Services, both parents of children with special needs. Registration is required and can be completed at tinyurl.com/yeypvkd8.
Children with special needs are entitled to the Individualized Education Program, which is developed in collaboration with parents/caregivers and school education specialists. IEPs are intended to ensure that special needs students receive the best possible education and support services.
Parents play an important advocacy role for their children in the IEP process and can benefit from awareness of IEP options and services.