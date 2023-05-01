<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: CHP offers second booster for seniors

CHP Mobile Health now offers a second COVID-19 booster for adults 65 and older, and for others of any age with compromised immune systems.

CHP will provide these CDC-approved senior boosters at least four months after the first booster was received. Most people with weakened immunity can receive this booster within two months of a prior booster.

Berkshire area residents can visit chpberkshires.org/mobile or call 413-528-0457 for information and CHP Mobile Health locations. Appointments are encouraged but not required.

The FDA has also approved the elimination of the multi-injection monovalent COVID-19 series and replacing that protocol with a single bivalent vaccine. This vaccine is appropriate for anyone who has not previously been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier in April, the CDC approved a COVID-19 booster for children 6 months through age 4. The Pfizer BioNTech version of this pediatric booster is available on with CHP Mobile Health, but parents are urged to call 413-528-0457 to confirm their child’s eligibility based on their vaccine history.

