Berkshire County: CHP offers bivalent vaccines to youngest children

Community Health Programs is offering the updated Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to young children ages 6 months through age 4.
The bivalent booster has been available to adults and older children for several months. On Dec. 9, the CDC expanded the use of the bivalent vaccine to the youngest children.
The CHP Mobile Health Unit will offer the vaccine during its stops at various county locations according to the following schedule:
Tuesday, Dec. 20: 9 to 11 a.m., Lanesborough Council on Aging, 83 North St.; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Rose Manor Senior Housing, 195 Elberon Ave., Pittsfield.
Wednesday, Dec. 21: 8 to 9 a.m., Community Health Programs, 444 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington; 10 a.m. to noon, Ralph Froio Senior Center, 330 North St., Pittsfield; 1:30 to 3 p.m., Francis Plaza Senior Housing, 240 Francis Ave., Pittsfield.
Thursday, Dec. 22: 8 to 9 a.m., Community Health Programs, Great Barrington; 10 a.m. to noon, Bartlett’s Orchard, 575 Swamp Road, Richmond; 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wahconah Heights Senior Housing, 335 Wahconah St., Pittsfield.
Friday, Dec. 23: 8 to 9 a.m., Community Health Programs, Great Barrington; 10 a.m. to noon, Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.
The CDC has also urged regular use of masks for people of all ages, due to the risks of a “tripledemic” of flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
Participants should bring current insurance information and vaccination cards for updating. Vaccination is available to all, regardless of ability to pay.
For vaccine information, call ahead at 413-528-0457 or visit chpberkshires.org.