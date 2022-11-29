<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Sheffield: Holiday bake sale preorders available

Christ Trinity Church will hold its Christmas bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the parish hall, 180 Main St.

Online ordering is available through Dec. 5 for the Christmas Gourmet Cookie Boxes, Heidi's Dresden Stollen, Pia's Fruitcake, and Catherine's Chocolate Cake. A limited number of each item is available. 

Additional items available only at the sale include Rene's toffees, marmalades and granola; Jack's pickles, and more.

The church will be accepting home-baked goods (with labels that list the ingredients) on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parish hall.

Visit christtrinitychurch.org for online ordering and more information. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

