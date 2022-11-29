Sheffield: Holiday bake sale preorders available

Christ Trinity Church will hold its Christmas bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the parish hall, 180 Main St.
Online ordering is available through Dec. 5 for the Christmas Gourmet Cookie Boxes, Heidi's Dresden Stollen, Pia's Fruitcake, and Catherine's Chocolate Cake. A limited number of each item is available.
Additional items available only at the sale include Rene's toffees, marmalades and granola; Jack's pickles, and more.
The church will be accepting home-baked goods (with labels that list the ingredients) on Friday, Dec. 9, in the parish hall.
Visit christtrinitychurch.org for online ordering and more information.