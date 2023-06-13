Sheffield: Lich Gate Concert series continues June 17

Christ Trinity Church will present the second concert in the Lich Gate Concerts series at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, under the Pavilion in the Town Park, 53-59 Frederic Lane.
Artistic Director and Violinist Jorge Ávila, a Sheffield resident, has programmed a program of chamber music for string quartet and oboe, including works by Arcangelo Corelli, Mozart, Debussy, Ennio Morricone, and Cenovia Cummins.
Ticket prices range from $20 to $40. Children under 18 are free on the lawn with an adult. EBT, WIC and ConnectorCare cardholders receive free admission to all performances
Ticket sales are final. The ticket confirmation serves as a digital ticket.
For reservations, visit christtrinitychurch.org. Email questions to Concerts@ChristTrinityChurch.org.