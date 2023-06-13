<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Sheffield: Lich Gate Concert series continues June 17

Christ Trinity Church will present the second concert in the Lich Gate Concerts series at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, under the Pavilion in the Town Park, 53-59 Frederic Lane. 

Artistic Director and Violinist Jorge Ávila, a Sheffield resident, has programmed a  program of chamber music for string quartet and oboe, including works by Arcangelo Corelli, Mozart, Debussy, Ennio Morricone, and Cenovia Cummins.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $40. Children under 18 are free on the lawn with an adult. EBT​, WIC​ and ConnectorCare​ cardholders receive free admission to all performances

Ticket sales are final. The ticket confirmation serves as a digital ticket.

For reservations, visit christtrinitychurch.org. Email questions to  Concerts@ChristTrinityChurch.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

