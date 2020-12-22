Christmas will be celebrated Friday, with virtually all businesses and services closing in observance. A list of what is open or closed follows:

Retail stores: Most closed

City, state, federal offices: Closed

Lee Premium Outlets: Closed

Liquor stores: Closed

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Closed

Clark Art Institute: Closed

Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed

Hancock Shaker Village: Closed

Mass MoCA: Closed

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed

BRTA: Closed

Elder Services: Closed

Casella Waste Systems: Closed; Friday’s collection will be picked up Thursday.

Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed

Eagle: The Eagle will not be published Christmas Day. Circulation, advertising and business offices will be closed Christmas Day. Newsroom opens at 3 p.m. Friday, 413-496-6215.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.