Christmas will be celebrated Friday, with virtually all businesses and services closing in observance. A list of what is open or closed follows:
Retail stores: Most closed
City, state, federal offices: Closed
Lee Premium Outlets: Closed
Liquor stores: Closed
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Closed
Clark Art Institute: Closed
Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed
Hancock Shaker Village: Closed
Mass MoCA: Closed
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed
BRTA: Closed
Elder Services: Closed
Casella Waste Systems: Closed; Friday’s collection will be picked up Thursday.
Community Eco Power, formerly Covanta: Closed
Eagle: The Eagle will not be published Christmas Day. Circulation, advertising and business offices will be closed Christmas Day. Newsroom opens at 3 p.m. Friday, 413-496-6215.