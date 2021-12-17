Christmas will be celebrated Saturday, with virtually all businesses and services closing in observance. A list of what is open or closed follows:
Retail stores: Most closed
Liquor stores: Closed
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Museums: Closed
BRTA: Closed
Casella Waste Systems: Operating Friday
Eagle: Circulation Call Center (413-496-6355) will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, closed Saturday. Advertising and business offices will be closed Friday. Newsroom open Friday, 413-496-6215.