Christmas will be celebrated Saturday, with virtually all businesses and services closing in observance. A list of what is open or closed follows:

Retail stores: Most closed

Liquor stores: Closed

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Museums: Closed

BRTA: Closed 

Casella Waste Systems: Operating Friday

Eagle: Circulation Call Center (413-496-6355) will be open from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday, closed Saturday. Advertising and business offices will be closed Friday. Newsroom open Friday, 413-496-6215.

Jeannie Maschino

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.