Christmas Day is Sunday, but some businesses will be observing the holiday on Saturday, Monday, or both. A list of what is open or closed follows:
Retail stores: Most closed Sunday
City offices: Closed Monday
State offices: Closed Monday
Federal offices: Closed Monday
Liquor stores: Closed Sunday
Banks: Closed Monday; some closed or closing early Christmas Eve
Post offices: Closed Monday
Libraries: Closed Monday; some closed Christmas Eve
Berkshire Museum: Closed Sunday
Clark Art Institute: Closed Sunday and Monday
Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed Sunday
Hancock Shaker Village: Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday for Hancock Holiday Nights, timed tickets required at hancockshakervillage.org.
Mass MoCA: Closed Sunday
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.
BRTA: Closed Monday, no buses running.
Elder Services: Closed Monday.
Casella Waste Systems: All routes remain on schedule
Eagle: Advertising and business offices closed Monday. Circulation Call Center closed Monday. Newsroom open Sunday, 413-496-6390, and Monday, 413-496-6243.