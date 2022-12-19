Christmas Day is Sunday, but some businesses will be observing the holiday on Saturday, Monday, or both. A list of what is open or closed follows:

Retail stores: Most closed Sunday 

City offices: Closed Monday 

State offices: Closed Monday 

Federal offices: Closed Monday 

Liquor stores: Closed Sunday 

Banks: Closed Monday; some closed or closing early Christmas Eve

Post offices: Closed Monday 

Libraries: Closed Monday; some closed Christmas Eve 

Berkshire Museum: Closed Sunday 

Clark Art Institute: Closed Sunday and Monday

Norman Rockwell Museum: Closed Sunday 

Hancock Shaker Village: Closed Saturday and Sunday. Open Monday for Hancock Holiday Nights, timed tickets required at hancockshakervillage.org.

Mass MoCA: Closed Sunday

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

BRTA: Closed Monday, no buses running.

Elder Services: Closed Monday.

Casella Waste Systems: All routes remain on schedule

Eagle: Advertising and business offices closed Monday. Circulation Call Center closed Monday. Newsroom open Sunday, 413-496-6390, and Monday, 413-496-6243.

