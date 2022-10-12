The Berkshire County Historical Society is partnering with Berkshire Cider Project to host an orchard walk and cider tasting from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Herman Melville's Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Orchardist Keegan Schelling will lead a walk through Arrowhead’s newly planted orchard and discuss its heirloom varieties, expected yields and grafting practices.
Visitors can taste ciders with the owners of Berkshire Cider Project and learn about what they have in store for Berkshire County apples and specifically, plans for Arrowhead’s orchards.
This event is free, but registration is required; contact BCHS at melville@berkshirehistory.org or 413-442-1793.