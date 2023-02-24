<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Cinema of Law film series lineup

Cinema of Law returns to the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., on Tuesdays in March. All films begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

The series kicks off March 7 with "The Duke" (2020). The film will be introduced by Attorney Dean Manuel. In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year-old taxi driver, stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first and remains the only theft in the Gallery’s history.

The series continues with "Murder on a Sunday Morning" on March 14, "Denial" on March 21, and "Bridge of Spies" on March 28. 

This series is a collaboration of the Berkshire Law Librarians, the Berkshire County Bar Association and the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum. All programs are free.

