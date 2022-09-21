The third annual Drive.Walk.Bike-by City Art Show will bring visual art, music, dance, sculpture, crafts, and more to lawns, driveways and porches from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Visit facebook.com/culturalpittsfield for locations.
As part of the event, CozQuest has partnered with Bird Scooters and Cultural Pittsfield to add a Scooter Scavenger Hunt. Those who join the hunt will be given a discount code to ride around on their quest to find QR codes hidden amongst the 22 stops on the art tour.
Players who can find all the QR codes and complete the hunt could win gift cards from area organizations. For information, visit CozQuest.com or email Liam Gorman at cozmo@cozquest.com.
Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.