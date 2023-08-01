Pittsfield: Citizens Academy applications available

Applications are being accepted for the city’s Citizens Academy, a 12-week program designed to help community members understand the operations of local government.
Class size will be limited to 25 participants. The sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 31 to Nov. 16, at various locations throughout the city.
During the sessions, participants will interact with department heads and other city staff to learn about the day-to-day operations, tour various workspaces and participate in breakout activities.
Eligible applicants must be at least 18, live or work in Pittsfield and be able to attend each of the 12-week sessions to the best of their ability.
Upon completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate and be publicly recognized for their participation. Program details are available at tinyurl.com/2p9b6szu.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. To apply online, visit tinyurl.com/mpk9yzba. A PDF application is available at tinyurl.com/mrcsa5zn and paper copies are available in the Mayor’s Office at City Hall, 70 Allen St.
Information: Catherine VanBramer at 413-499-9322 or email cvanbramer@cityofpittsfield.org.