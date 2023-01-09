Pittsfield: City expands online permitting

The city’s online permitting system has been expanded to include various licenses, allowing for a more streamlined user experience.
The Licensing Board's newly added online permit applications include one day alcohol, one day wine and malt, one day entertainment, and one day special auctioneer.
Applications can be accessed at tinyurl.com/zdb8dau8. First-time users of the online permitting system will need to create a username and password to access the portal.
Previously, the above permit applications required the applicant to visit City Hall and fill out a paper application. In-person applications will still be available for those who prefer this option.
For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 413-499-9361.