<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: City expands online permitting

The city’s online permitting system has been expanded to include various licenses, allowing for a more streamlined user experience.

The Licensing Board's newly added online permit applications include one day alcohol, one day wine and malt, one day entertainment, and one day special auctioneer.

Applications can be accessed at tinyurl.com/zdb8dau8. First-time users of the online permitting system will need to create a username and password to access the portal.

Previously, the above permit applications required the applicant to visit City Hall and fill out a paper application. In-person applications will still be available for those who prefer this option.

For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 413-499-9361.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all