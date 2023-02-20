Pittsfield: Nomination papers available April 3

Nomination papers for local elected offices will be available starting Monday, April 3, at the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 70 Allen St., Room 101, during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Offices on this year’s municipal ballot will include mayor, city clerk, four councilors at large, a councilor from each of the city’s seven wards, and six Pittsfield School Committee members.
For the full municipal election calendar, including signature requirements and filing deadlines, visit tinyurl.com/2dx62ne2.