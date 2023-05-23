<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Program recognizes CCC's 90th anniversary

Author and historian Marty Podskoch will present a power point presentation marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Bascom Lodge, 3 Summit Road. The program is free. 

The CCC was established by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933. CCC companies contributed to a large number of state and national park structures, including Bascom Lodge at the summit of Mount Greylock.

The program will be followed by a jazz dinner with the Michael Benedict Trio at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations are requested by emailing mail@bascomlodge.net or calling 917-680-0079. For the menu, visit bascomlodge.net/dinner.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

