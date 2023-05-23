Adams: Program recognizes CCC's 90th anniversary

Author and historian Marty Podskoch will present a power point presentation marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Bascom Lodge, 3 Summit Road. The program is free.
The CCC was established by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933. CCC companies contributed to a large number of state and national park structures, including Bascom Lodge at the summit of Mount Greylock.
The program will be followed by a jazz dinner with the Michael Benedict Trio at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations are requested by emailing mail@bascomlodge.net or calling 917-680-0079. For the menu, visit bascomlodge.net/dinner.