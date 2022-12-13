New Marlborough: Memorial ceremony for CCC tragedy

On Dec. 16, 1934, five young men, enrollees with the 196 Company, Civilian Conservation Corps, at Sandisfield State Forest, were killed in a truck accident on Three Mile Hill in Great Barrington while traveling to a church service.
Historian and CCC re-enactor Kevin Titus and Department of Conservation and Recreation staff will observe the 88th anniversary of the event with a ceremony 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the memorial stone in Sandisfield State Forest, Route 183, just south of the intersection of East Hill/York Lake Road.
The ceremony includes the placement of a wreath, taps played as a 1930s period 48-star flag is retired, and artifacts from the CCC program.
The ceremony will be held weather permitting and is recommended for ages 13 and up. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Roadside parking is available.
Information: 413-499-4262.