Pittsfield: 'Stuff the Truck' pet supply drive

The Civitan Club of the Berkshires will hold its second annual "Stuff the Truck" pet supply drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Berkshire Crossing Shopping Center near Walmart.
The drive will benefit the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter and the Christian Center Pet Food Pantry.
Donations of new and/or clean, gently-used blankets and towels (no comforters), non-ammonia cleaning supplies, paper towels, bleach, dish and laundry detergent, cat litter, and pet food are welcome.
To learn more about the Civitan Club of the Berkshires, visit the club's Facebook page or civitanintheberkshires.org.