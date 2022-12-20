Pittsfield: Civitan donates $11K to meal programs

The Civitan Club of the Berkshires recently held its 14th annual Soup-Fest in collaboration with 19 area restaurants and culinary programs at the Berkshire Hills Country Club. The event raised $11,297.01 for Berkshire County soup kitchens and food pantries.
Prizes and raffle items were donated by several area businesses.
This year's beneficiaries included St. John Paul Charity Center, Adams; Dalton United Methodist Church; People’s Pantry, Great Barrington; Hinsdale Congregational Church; American Legion Food Pantry, Lanesborough; United Methodist Church, Lenox; Lee Food Pantry; Salvation Army, North Adams; and Charlie’s Pantry, New Lebanon, N.Y.
Pittsfield beneficiaries included Berkshire Dream Center, The Christian Center, First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, St. Stephen’s Parish, The Salvation Army Pittsfield Corps, South Congregational Church, St. Joseph’s Church, St. Mark’s Church, Berkshire Veterans of Soldier On, Campus Cupboard Food Pantry at Berkshire Community College, and Christian Assembly Church.
Over the years, Soup-Fest has enabled Civitan to donate approximately $230,000 to area food pantry and meal programs. For more information, visit civitanintheberkshires.org.