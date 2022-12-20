<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Civitan donates $11K to meal programs

The Civitan Club of the Berkshires recently held its 14th annual Soup-Fest in collaboration with 19 area restaurants and culinary programs at the Berkshire Hills Country Club. The event raised $11,297.01 for Berkshire County soup kitchens and food pantries.

Prizes and raffle items were donated by several area businesses.

This year's beneficiaries included St. John Paul Charity Center, Adams; Dalton United Methodist Church; People’s Pantry, Great Barrington; Hinsdale Congregational Church; American Legion Food Pantry, Lanesborough; United Methodist Church, Lenox; Lee Food Pantry; Salvation Army, North Adams; and Charlie’s Pantry, New Lebanon, N.Y.

Pittsfield beneficiaries included Berkshire Dream Center, The Christian Center, First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, St. Stephen’s Parish, The Salvation Army Pittsfield Corps, South Congregational Church, St. Joseph’s Church, St. Mark’s Church, Berkshire Veterans of Soldier On, Campus Cupboard Food Pantry at Berkshire Community College, and Christian Assembly Church.

Over the years, Soup-Fest has enabled Civitan to donate approximately $230,000 to area food pantry and meal programs. For more information, visit civitanintheberkshires.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all