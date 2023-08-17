Williamstown: Art-making activity with CATA artists

The Clark Art Institute invites visitors to meet the CATA artists featured in "I Am a Part of Art" and participate in community art-making activities at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The event takes place in Hunter Studio, located in the Lunder Center at Stone Hill.
The annual exhibition presented by Community Access to the Arts and the Clark, "I Am a Part of Art" celebrates the work of artists with disabilities. Materials will be available for visitors to experiment with the same media used by the artists.
The program is free. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.