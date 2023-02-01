<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Clark Art slates concert, First Sundays program

The Clark Art Institute will offer a day of special activities on Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of its Fun on First Sundays program. Registration for this program is not required and admission to the galleries and special exhibitions is free all day.

Visitors can enjoy special activities based on a weather theme from 1 to 4 p.m. Explore tools used to understand weather conditions, pose in front of the wacky weather photo booth and make a snow globe or weather landscape.

A weather scientist will lead discussions about artist John Constable’s cloud paintings at 1:15 and 3:15 p.m.

Also on Sunday, Bill Nace and Matt Krefting will perform a concert on the heels of their new LP release, "The Academy," at 3 p.m. in the Michael Conforti Pavilion. The concert is held in partnership with North Adams-based Belltower Records.

Concert tickets cost $10, $8 for members, $7 for students, and $5 for children 12 and under. Visit clarkart.edu/events for tickets.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

