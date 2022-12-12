Williamstown: Clark Art debuts new film series

The Clark Art Institute is debuting a four-part Film and Drawing series this winter, inspired by the exhibition, "Promenades on Paper: 18th-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France."
The first installment in the series includes a series of short films focused on early animation, ranging from Winsor McCay and his dinosaur Gertie to the surrealist animations of Len Lye, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the auditorium.
Future programs include "Fantasia" on Jan. 26; a selection of short films on experimental animation of the 1960s and ’70s on Feb. 2; and "Persepolis" on Feb. 16.
The program is free. No registration is required. Information: clarkart.edu/events.