Williamstown: Clark Art debuts new film series

The Clark Art Institute is debuting a four-part Film and Drawing series this winter, inspired by the exhibition, "Promenades on Paper: 18th-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France."

The first installment in the series includes a series of short films focused on early animation, ranging from Winsor McCay and his dinosaur Gertie to the surrealist animations of Len Lye, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the auditorium.

Future programs include "Fantasia" on Jan. 26; a selection of short films on experimental animation of the 1960s and ’70s on Feb. 2; and "Persepolis" on Feb. 16. 

The program is free. No registration is required. Information: clarkart.edu/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

