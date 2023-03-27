<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Clark Art announces free Sunday activities

The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, April 2, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions, a series of special activities and a pop-up display of works on paper.

April’s theme is “Portals,” complementing the Clark’s latest exhibition, "Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch." The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Between 1 and 4 p.m., visitors can build their own "fantasy architecture" using giant sheets of cardboard, experiment with color while designing a suncatcher and be ushered into the fantastical with award-winning storyteller Rona Leventhal's "Kaleidoscope of Stories" at 2 p.m. in the auditorium.

A pop-up exhibition inspired by Goesch’s visionary architectural designs will be on view from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Manton Study Center for Works on Paper.

No advance registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

