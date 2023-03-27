Williamstown: Clark Art announces free Sunday activities

The Clark Art Institute’s popular First Sunday Free program continues on Sunday, April 2, offering free admission to the galleries and special exhibitions, a series of special activities and a pop-up display of works on paper.
April’s theme is “Portals,” complementing the Clark’s latest exhibition, "Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch." The galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Between 1 and 4 p.m., visitors can build their own "fantasy architecture" using giant sheets of cardboard, experiment with color while designing a suncatcher and be ushered into the fantastical with award-winning storyteller Rona Leventhal's "Kaleidoscope of Stories" at 2 p.m. in the auditorium.
A pop-up exhibition inspired by Goesch’s visionary architectural designs will be on view from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Manton Study Center for Works on Paper.
No advance registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.