Williamstown: Clark Art offering free portrait activities

The Clark Art Institute offers a fun-filled day of special activities on Sunday, Jan. 8, as part of its Fun on First Sundays program. Admission to the galleries and special exhibitions is free all day and visitors can enjoy special activities from 1 to 4 p.m.
January’s event is themed to the concept of portraits. Visitors can make portraits using a variety of materials. Museumgoers can also meet with artists stationed around the museum or sit for their own portraits.
In conjunction with First Sunday programming, the Clark’s Manton Study Center for Works on Paper will host a special pop-up exhibition.
While visiting the Clark, visitors can see the Clark’s newest exhibition, "Promenades on Paper: 18th-Century French Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France," in the Clark Center galleries.
Admission to the Clark is free from January through March 2023. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events. No advance registration is required.