<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamstown: People with dementia offered gallery talk

"Meet Me at the Clark," a free gallery talk program designed specifically for people living with dementia and their care-partners, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Clark Art Institute.

On select Mondays, when the museum is closed to the public, specially-trained educators guide open-ended conversations about art and how it celebrates our shared humanity.

Space is limited. Advance registration is required by calling the Education Department coordinator at 413-458-0563; accompanying care-partners must also register.

Information: clarkart.edu/events.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all