Williamstown: Clark Art offers gallery talk for people with dementia

Meet Me at the Clark, a free gallery talk program designed specifically for people living with dementia and their care-partners, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Clark Art Institute.
On select Mondays, when the museum is closed to the public, specially-trained educators guide open-ended conversations about art and how it celebrates our shared humanity.
The program is free but advance registration is required by calling the Education Department coordinator at 413-458-0563; accompanying care-partners must also register.
Information: clarkart.edu/events.