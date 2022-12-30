Williamstown: Clark gallery tour for new parents

The Clark Art Institute will offer a tour of the permanent collection galleries designed specifically for new parents to enjoy with their infants at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The event is free. Participants meet at the Clark’s admissions desk to begin the tour.
New parents and caregivers tour the galleries along with their infants for an informal, guided visit. This program is best suited for adults with pre-toddlers. Strollers and front-carrying baby carriers are welcome.
Admission to the Clark is free from January through March. No registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.