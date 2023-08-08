Williamstown: Guided nature hike through Clark's trails

The Clark Art Institute will host a nature hike along the Stone Hill trails at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
The hike will be introduced by Bud Wobus, professor emeritus of geology at Williams College, and led by Will Schmenner, the Clark’s head of Public Programs.
Exploring the 500 million-year geologic history of Stone Hill, Wobus traces the processes of mountain building and erosion, bracketed by two vastly different shorelines, that have sculpted the hill seen today.
Afterwards, Schmenner will guide participants to sites along the Stone Hill trails, connecting the geologic story to the hill’s present landscape.
The hike is free. Capacity is limited. Advance registration required at clarkart.edu/events.